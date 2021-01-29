Cocaine, more than $600 cash found on man during traffic stop in Youngstown, police say

As police spoke to the man, they saw a bag of white powder in the pocket of his sweatshirt

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Reports said police found cocaine and $685 cash on a man after they pulled him over for an illegal turn late Thursday.

Mustafa Musleh, 35, of Harmon Avenue, was booked into the Mahoning County jail on charges of possession of cocaine and trafficking in drugs. He is expected to be arraigned Friday in municipal court.

Reports said Musleh was pulled over about 11:45 p.m. at Volney and Old Furnace roads, and as police spoke to him, they saw a bag of white powder in the pocket of his sweatshirt.

At first, Musleh denied having anything, then asked to speak to a lawyer.

Police searched Musleh and reported finding the bag and cash on him.

When police searched the car, they found a scale and several individual plastic bags that are typically used by drug dealers, reports said.