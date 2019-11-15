Cocaine, $7K, and gun seized in New Castle drug raid

Drugs, money, an SUV and a gun were seized in a drug raid in New Castle Wednesday

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Drugs, money, an SUV and a gun were seized in a drug raid in New Castle Wednesday.

The narcotics unit with the New Castle City Police Department and a special investigations unit with the Lawrence County District Attorney’s Office searched a house in the 600 block of Walls Street where they found 116 grams of crack cocaine, 74.1 grams of powder cocaine, $7,088 in cash, several baggies of marijuana and a handgun, along with other paraphernalia.

Police arrested Juan M. Gibson, originally from Detroit, on drug possession charges with the intent to deliver. He is also facing a gun charge.

A Chevrolet Equinox SUV was also seized in the raid.