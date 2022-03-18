NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – An actor from the streaming series “Cobra Kai” is coming to Niles.

Gianni DeCenzo, “Demetri” from Netflix’s “Cobra Kai,” is coming to Eastwood Field as part of Cobra Kai Night.

DeCenzo will be there on Saturday, June 25 to throw out the first pitch. VIP packages will be available for photos and a meet and greet.

The event is sponsored by Junior Taekwondo and Fairfield Inn Warren -Niles.

VIP packages are on sale now at TicketReturn.com, at the Chevy All Stars Box Office at Eastwood Field, or by calling 330-505-0000.

“Cobra Kai” is a spinoff from the “Karate Kid” franchise and follows characters Johnny Lawrence and Daniel Russo in their adult lives.