AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The Youngstown Blue Coats, in conjunction with the Mahoning County Board of Disabilities, is hosting a coat drive Tuesday afternoon.

The drive will take place from 1-3 p.m. at the Leonard Kirtz School parking lot, located at 4971 Woodridge Dr.

They are looking for adult-size coats and hoodies in addition to sleeping bags, boots, gloves, hats, scarves and new socks. Some other items they are collecting include blankets, tents, tarps, hand/foot warmers and large duffel bags.

They request that no children’s clothes be donated.

For more information, contact Linda at 330-397-2036.