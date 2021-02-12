Club suspends Trumbull County commissioner over support of Republican candidate

The club cited Commissioner Frank Fuda's support of Nikki Frenchko over her Democratic opponent

NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Democratic Club has suspended Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda from his membership because of his support of Republican candidate Nikki Frenchko in the 2020 election.

Frenchko ran against and defeated Democrat Dan Polivka, the incumbent.

In a letter obtained by WKBN that was sent to Fuda, the club cited a violation of its constitution. As such, Fuda received a two-year suspension and will not receive the endorsement of the club during those two years.

“It is important that we promote unity and build a strong and viable Democratic Party in Niles and Trumbull County,” the letter reads.

The club offered a meeting with Fuda in April to discuss the matter further.