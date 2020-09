Crews are working on putting up new lights, poles and wiring on the roundabout on Mathews Rd.

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Drivers should expect closures on Mathews Road between Youngstown-Poland Road, South Avenue and on Sheridan Road Tuesday.

Crews are working on putting up new lights, poles and wiring on the roundabout on Mathews Rd..

They start back up Tuesday morning, but if they don’t finish, work should be completed by Wednesday if all goes according to plan.

