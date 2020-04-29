Clients surprise Salem hairstylist home from cancer treatment

Joann Smith had been at Cleveland Clinic for three months, receiving treatment for pancreatic cancer

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Friends of a Salem hairstylist drove past her house Tuesday, welcoming her home after treatment for pancreatic cancer.

Cars lined up at the Salem High School parking lot. From there, they drove to 11th Street, past Joann Smith’s house.

She returned home after being at Cleveland Clinic for three months.

Many of the drivers were Smith’s clients, happy to see her finally home again.

“She has hundreds of loyal clienteles,” said Beva Zebrasky, who organized the parade. “She’s a great mom, great sister, friend, daughter. She’s just an amazing woman.”

Smith has been a hair dresser in Salem for over 30 years.