Cleveland zoo awaits bloom of smelly corpse flower

The odor has been described as a combination of Limburger cheese, garlic, rotting flesh and smelly feet

An Amorphophallus titanum begins to bloom at the New York Botanical Garden (NYBG), Thursday, July 28, 2016, in New York. The rare plant releases scent during its brief 24–36-hour peak, like the smell of rotting flesh, the reason the plant is popularly known as the corpse flower. It is the first time since 1939 that the NYBG has displayed a blooming titan-arum.

(AP Photo/Kathy Willens)

CLEVELAND (AP) – A zoo in Cleveland is awaiting the odiferous bloom of what’s known as the corpse flower for just the fourth time in the last 25 years.

WEWS-TV reports the rare titan arum flower stinks for around 24 hours when it blooms and can grow to a height of 10 feet (3 meters). The plant is at the Cleveland Metroparks Zoo Rainforest.

At the other end of the state, Cincinnati Zoo and Botanical Garden officials are anticipating the bloom of their newly acquired corpse flower named “Morticia.” They describe the odor it emits as a combination of Limburger cheese, garlic, rotting flesh and smelly feet.

Titan arum is native to the Indonesian island of Sumatra.

