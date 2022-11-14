WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cleveland school district is mourning the loss of a student that was killed in Warren Friday evening.

According to Fox 8, 17-year-old Mye’Zavior “Zay” Cannady died in Warren Friday night.

Warren Police sources have not confirmed to Fox 8 or First News the circumstances of the teenager’s death, but Fox 8 confirms no arrests have been made.

Brunswick School District released this statement on the loss:

“The tragic loss of one of our students will undoubtedly have a lasting impact on our students, families, and staff. Every student in our district is a valued, cherished member of our BCSD family. Our hearts are heavy for the loved ones who mourn.”

First News is looking into Cannady’s death and will continue to update this developing story.