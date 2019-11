Bird watchers are out in force as the winter months descend and raptors are patrolling shorelines

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Bird watchers are out in force as the winter months descend and raptors are patrolling shorelines.

According to Cleveland Metroparks, the area’s first sighting of a snowy owl was spotted at Mosquito Lake in Mecca Township.

Two sightings were reported Sunday, Nov. 24 – one by Mimi Linda Hoffmaster and another on the same day by Bell Airgood.

Photo by Bell Airgood

Raptors are out about right now, according to the park system, from bald eagles to peregrine falcons, owls and hawks.