Cleveland man wanted by bail agents had over $3K when found in Youngstown

The man also had a gun, fentanyl and cocaine when police found him, according to a report

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cleveland man found by bail agents Sunday in an east side Youngstown apartment complex had over $3,000 cash and a .357-caliber revolver at the time, reports said.

Joevon Dawson, 29, of Cleveland, was arraigned Monday in municipal court on charges of possession of fentanyl, possession of cocaine and being a felon in possession of a firearm.

Judge Renee DiSalvo set his bond at $35,000.

Police responded about 11:40 a.m. Saturday to an apartment in the 700 block of Kendis Circle.

That’s where a pair of bail agents from Cleveland told officers they had been searching for Dawson for weeks and found him there getting out of a car with a woman.

Reports said Dawson was carrying a string bag when the agents came up to him. Police said he tried to give the bag to the woman he was with, but she refused and ran away.

Inside the bag were the gun, fentanyl and 15 grams of cocaine, reports said. The fentanyl was enough for Dawson to be charged with a first-degree felony.

Dawson will have a preliminary hearing Dec. 9 in municipal court.