PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WKBN) — A Cleveland man who pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court to selling drugs in New Castle and Lawrence County was sentenced to six years in prison.

U.S. Chief District Judge Mark R. Hornak handed down the sentence in the U.S. Western District Court of Pennsylvania to Donte Smith, 44, who pleaded guilty to a count of possession with intent to deliver more than 40 grams of cocaine or a mixture of cocaine.

Smith was accused of selling fentanyl, methamphetamine, crack cocaine and cocaine from March 2020 to August 2021; selling heroin, fentanyl and cocaine on Oct. 30, 2020; selling methamphetamine, crack cocaine and cocaine Aug. 12, 2021; and selling fentanyl and cocaine Dec. 20, 2022.

The case was investigated by the Lawrence County Drug Task Force, the federal Drug Enforcement Administration, and the New Castle, Hickory Township and Shenango Township police departments.

A federal grand jury handed down an indictment June 27 in the case.