The abuse happened in 2015 and 2016 in Boardman, prosecutors say

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Cleveland man on trial this week in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court could be sentenced to life in prison if convicted of the abuse of a child that spanned two years.

Testimony began Wednesday in the case against Jeffrey Palmer, 34.

Palmer faces 12 counts of rape and a count of gross sexual imposition for the rape of a child in 2015 and 2016 in Boardman.

Palmer was indicted June 28 of this year.

Jurors may be hearing closing arguments Thursday afternoon.