CLEVELAND (WJW) – The Cleveland Clinic is postponing non-urgent outpatient surgeries due to the high amount of patients hospitalized with COVID-19.

All non-urgent outpatient surgeries at the clinic’s Ohio hospitals will be pushed back from Jan. 3 through Jan. 14.

This doesn’t include the clinic’s ambulatory surgery centers or their endoscopy centers.

The Cleveland Clinic is continuing to postpone non-urgent inpatient surgeries that require hospital beds. Those surgeries will also be pushed back from Jan. 3 through Jan. 14.

Essential and urgent surgeries, as well as cancer, pediatric and transplantation surgeries, will continue as normally scheduled.

The Cleveland Clinic continues to urge Northeast Ohio to get vaccinated against COVID-19.