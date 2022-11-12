(WKBN) – Summer is officially over and Winter is here. With the lack of sunshine, you may be tempted to hop in a tanning bed to keep your tan for the year. BUT, you might want to think again. The Cleveland Clinic shares the dangers of using tanning beds.

As we get closer to the Winter Months and there are less hours of sunlight during the day, using a tanning bed may sound like a good option to keep your tan, however this can be extremely dangerous for your overall health. So is it worth it? The risk of using tanning beds could be deadly.

The Cleveland Clinic says there are many reasons to avoid using tanning beds altogether.

“I think there is a misperception that tan skin is healthy skin. And so they feel like if they go to the tanning bed, then they are healthier, which is just a myth. Tanning beds are dangerous and they markedly increase your risk of skin cancer,” said Dr. Melissa Piliang of the Cleveland Clinic.

The Cleveland Clinic also explains how using tanning beds put your eyes at risk for Cataracts and ocular melanoma. Not only is skin cancer a threat, but using tanning beds put your body at risk for developing all forms of cancer.

Cleveland Clinic says your risk for developing cancer can go up as much as 15% for every four times you visit the tanning bed.

“If you’re a tanning bed user, stop. But even if you haven’t stopped, go talk to your dermatologist. Let them look at your skin, make sure you don’t have any skin cancer already. Let them talk to you about what to worry about and what to look for in the future, said Dr. Piliang.

Using Self-tanners or spray tans can give you that desired glow without putting you at risk for skin cancer.