Clerk of Courts naturalizes 17 new U.S. citizens in Mahoning County

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are 17 new Americans in the area on Wednesday.
Mahoning County Clerk of Courts Tony Vivo gave the oath of citizenship to applicants from 10 different countries.
Judge R. Scott Krichbaum presided over the ceremony. It was one of eight ceremonies held by the clerk’s office every year.
The new citizens had to complete a rigorous process to get to this point, including federal background checks and an exam.
The new citizens include the following:
- Marin Dumitrascu, of Romania
- Qais Hashem Alhamid: Jordan
- Yogesh Kumar Uppal: India
- Bharati Nair Uppal: India
- Jwan Yousef Ayed Omaishat: Jordan
- Ziad Ali Alshoubaki: Jordan
- Ali Ziad Ali Alshoubaki: Jordan
- Teresa Mazurek: Poland
- Ashley Claire Whan: United Kingdom
- Saher Mir Shafi: Pakistan
- Ahmad Dyab Ahmad Rezqi: Jordan
- Thomas Marie Remy Gauchon: France
- Ankitaben Vaibhavkumar Shah: India
- Sara Elias Salman: Jordan
- Elsa Doverte Winterburn: Phillippines
- Daniel Ivan Ortiz Serrano: Mexico
- Mona Ahmed Ibrahim Awad: Egypt