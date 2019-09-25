Clerk of Courts naturalizes 17 new U.S. citizens in Mahoning County

The new citizens had to complete a rigorous process to get to this point, including federal background checks and an exam

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – There are 17 new Americans in the area on Wednesday.

Mahoning County Clerk of Courts Tony Vivo gave the oath of citizenship to applicants from 10 different countries.

Judge R. Scott Krichbaum presided over the ceremony. It was one of eight ceremonies held by the clerk’s office every year.

The new citizens include the following: