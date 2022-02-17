BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – With over 40 locations in the Mill Creek MetroParks system, more participants are needed for its 40th Earth Day Cleanup.

Although more than 150 Scouts and volunteers are expected to scour Mill Creek MetroParks in recognition of Earth Day to remove winter buildup of litter and debris, more help is needed, especially along shorelines and creeks.

The cleanup is co-sponsored by the Stambaugh District, Great Trail Council, Boy Scouts of America and Mill Creek MetroParks.

The cleanup takes place on Saturday, April 23, throughout Mill Creek MetroParks.

Coordinators will stop by the Bresko Pavilion at the Wick Recreation Area (Rocky Ridge) to pick up supplies before 9 a.m. and then meet with their groups at various locations and work until noon.

This cleanup takes place rain or shine.

In 39 years, more than 13,000 participants have volunteered more than 40,000 hours to clean various areas of the MetroParks.

Just in the past 20 years, more than 23,000 bags of trash and 1,500 bags of recyclables along with numerous loose items such as tires, toys, furniture, pipes, wood crates, electronic items, and even the proverbial kitchen sink, have been removed.

This event is also in conjunction with the Keep America Beautiful program and is celebrating the Great American Cleanup’s 24th year in 2022, between March 21 to June 22.

For more information about this year’s cleanup or to have your group, organization, church, school, business, family, or individuals come out and lend a hand, contact Mike Kupec, Mill Creek MetroParks Earth Day Cleanup Chairman for the Boy Scouts, at mike.kupec@gmail.com by Apr. 11.