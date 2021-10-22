Cleanup begins following several tornado warnings in Valley

MECCA TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – The cleanup begins Friday after strong storms rolled through the Valley Thursday setting off multiple tornado warnings.

Some of the hardest-hit areas were in Trumbull County. In Mecca Township, a trampoline flew in the air and got hung up on power lines at the corner of Edgewater and Griffith drives.

Crews were out Friday removing it, but they did so very carefully.

Also in Mecca, a house was damaged by the storm. The roof was damaged along with the siding on the house.

Across the Valley and into Mercer and Lawrence counties, homeowners are assessing damage as the National Weather Service prepares to survey the area and determine the intensity of the storm. They confirmed that a tornado was spotted Thursday at about 6:07 p.m. between Niles and Warren with visual confirmation by law enforcement.

In all, 11 tornado warnings were issued in the area. That’s the most they’ve issued for an event since 2005.