The announcement came from the Bazetta Fire Department on Facebook

BAZETTA, Ohio (WKBN) – The Bazetta Township Trustees and the Fire Department have announced that the headstones at Hillside Cemetery are starting to be repaired.

They say the goal is to have all headstones repaired by the first of the year, weather permitting.

They also say the dirty headstones will be cleaned.

The cemetery was hit by a rare winter tornado at the beginning of this year.