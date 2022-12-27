WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Trumbull County employees are picking up the pieces after pipes burst at the Trumbull County courthouse on Monday.

The noise of SERVPRO’s fans filled the third floor as water dripped from the ceiling into buckets. Some employees moved offices after their desks were water-logged.

They say some office equipment was damaged after pipes burst in the sprinkler system in the attic over the holiday.

Elsewhere, the Youngstown Police Department and Brookfield Library also dealt with damage due to broken pipes, and the Senate floor of the Ohio Statehouse flooded Tuesday after a fire suppression system pipe froze and burst.