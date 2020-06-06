Classmate holds special fundraiser for Lisbon boy hit by motorcycle while riding bike

LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) – After hearing tragic news about one of her classmates, a fifth-grader in Lisbon is raising money to help with hospital expenses and other family needs.

On May 15, 9-year-old Zayden Nenichka was hit by a motorcycle while riding his bike in front of his house. He suffered traumatic brain injuries but as of Friday is out of ICU and was transferred to an inpatient rehab program.

Kyler Malone knew she had to do something special to help with Nenichka’s recovery.

“He would always talk about huskies, so I’m assuming he likes dogs,” Kyler said.

So, she came up with the idea to make dog treats and sell them.

“To help raise money to help his family, like, pay for bills and their food and hotel and stuff,” she said.

So far, her dog biscuit business has skyrocketed. Kyler says at this point, she can’t even keep count of the orders being made.

“Yeah, we had to actually post something on there saying that we’re not taking any order right now because we just have so many,” she said.

Kyler’s mother, Kayla Malone, said her daughter came up with the idea all by herself.

“It really went from zero to 60 super fast. So she was ecstatic whenever we started getting all of the orders in and she just wanted to help a friend,” Kayla said.

After everything that happened with Nenichka, the community has been very supportive.

“Watching everybody come together like this for Zayden has been so eye-opening and so heartwarming to see everybody work together like this,” Kayla said.

If you would like to buy some dog treats you can put an order in at Z-Treats by Kyler Malone on Facebook. All proceeds will go to the Nenichka family.