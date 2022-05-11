YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Penguin City Beer is getting ready open to its downtown Youngstown brewery next month, and part of the preparations include a new sign on the side of the former warehouse.

Wednesday afternoon, Pat McGlone of the Overall Painting Company was high above the building.

Eventually, it’ll be the slogan of Penguin City; “Tough Times Don’t Last, Tough Cities Do.”

Inside, the beer brewing machines are in place. They expect to be brewing next week.

The plan is to be open to the public in mid-June.