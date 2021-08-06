Classic summertime project teaches Youngstown kids about running a business

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – In honor of National Lemonade Day approaching later this month, an international program is teaching local kids how to start, run and own their own business.

The Youngstown Business Incubator has been participating in the Lemonade Day program for the last few years. The program offers four classes over four weeks, allowing children to gain real-world experience through running a lemonade stand.

It focuses on communities that need it most, teaching kids responsibility, goal-setting, financial literacy and teamwork.

“They created their own lemonade flavors, they created their own signs,” said Tanisha Wheeler, YBI’s director of curriculum development. “We put the price together but they created everything else so it’s really teaching that entrepreneurship piece for them at a young age.”

The lemonade stands were open to the public earlier Friday at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center.

Wheeler said the kids took the program very seriously and spent several weeks developing recipes and marketing strategies.

The program is available to all children and all of the profits are the children’s to keep.