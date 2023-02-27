YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Doobie Brothers will be performing at the Youngstown Amphitheatre this summer.

The show will be on June 28.

The show is part of the band’s 50th-anniversary tour with Tom Johnston, Pat Simmons, John McFee and Michael McDonald.

The rock band is known for such hits as “Listen to the Music,” “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “What a Fool Believes” and “Long Train Runnin’.”

Presale tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. March 2. They can be purchased online only with the code: MINUTE.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, March 3 at Ticketmaster.com and at the Southwoods Health Box Office.

Tickets range in price from $42.50 to $175.