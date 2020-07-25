Classic cars parade through Warren, raising money for local museum

Organizers said 100% of the money raised will go to the museum

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A caravan fundraiser was held for the National Packard Museum in Warren on Saturday.

Every year, the Mahoning Valley Corvettes holds a car show, but because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the show was turned into a parade.

Classic cars lined up Saturday morning and took a trip through Packard Park, around Courthouse Square and then back to the museum.

Mahoning Valley Corvettes governor Sam Sicilia said the community is blessed to have the museum in the area.

“I’m not sure if they adopted me or I adopted them, but I know one thing: I am hooked on [the museum] up here and I’ll do whatever I can to help support them,” Sicilia said.

“We were closed for three months and we still have a lot to go through to get to the end of the year and no fundraisers in sight, so this is critical to our operation,” said museum director Maryann Porinchak.

Organizers said 100% of the money raised will go to the museum.