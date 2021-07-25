Classic car and custom bikes fill Austintown Park

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Sunday was a great day for classic and muscle car owners to show off their rides.

It was the ninth annual Armstrong Street Scene Car and Custom Bike show. This was their first year at Austintown park.

All proceeds from Sunday’s event went to the American Heart Association.

“It’s near and dear to our hearts. Our general manager, his son had passed away with a heart condition and it’s near and dear to his heart and we wanted to honor him that way, also,” said marketing and program manager Greg Rhoton.

Through registration fees alone, the group has already raised over $3,000.