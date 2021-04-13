Classes canceled at Eastern Gateway as they investigate threat

President Michael Geoghegan said they received a threat and couldn't identify which campus was targeted

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Classes were canceled Tuesday afternoon at Eastern Gateway Community College campuses in Youngstown and Steubenville.

Administrators sent out an alert saying that no staff, students or people should report to either school after 2 p.m. Tuesday until midnight. They said the cancellation was out of an abundance of caution.

President Michael Geoghegan said they received a threat and couldn’t identify which campus it was targeting, so both campuses were closed.

No further details were released.

Law enforcement is looking into the matter.

Eastern Gateway officials will determine later Tuesday night if the campuses will reopen Wednesday.