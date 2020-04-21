CLARIFICATION: Poland business stays open amid pandemic

Larry’s Drive Thru and Mini Mart is fully open for orders and curbside pickup. They’re just not letting customers inside the mini mart and are using sanitizing services during the COVID-19 pandemic

Editor’s note: This is a clarification to an article originally posted on April 1 by WKBN.com. We regret any confusion from the original article.

POLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – Larry’s Drive Thru and Mini Mart on Center Road in Poland is open. The store isn’t allowing customers to come inside, but has kept the drive through portion open, and is offering curbside pickup.

The business made the decision to keep customers from coming inside about a month ago. They wanted to reduce the number of people touching products for sale to protect their employees and customers. Since then, the store has posted on its Facebook page that it brought in a professional sanitizing company to disinfect everything.

The store offers a pickup menu from its kitchen, and also sells items that include wines, beers, groceries and household goods. It was even advertising toilet paper for sale last week.