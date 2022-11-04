WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WKBN) – Students and staff at Weathersfield Local Schools are showing their support for two brothers running in the state cross-country race this weekend.

Both Mineral Ridge High School and Seaborn Elementary School hosted a “clap out” for Dominic & Timmy Pappagallo. They were escorted by emergency responders between the two buildings and then to breakfast.

The brothers are competing individually at Saturday’s event.

Dominic is a sophomore making his second consecutive appearance at state. Timmy is a senior.

The brothers say they’re excited and nervous.