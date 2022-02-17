CORTLAND, Ohio (WKBN) – A two-year-long lawsuit brought against the Lakeview Local School District has been dismissed in federal court.

The lawsuit was filed in October 2019 after the family of a 10-year-old Muslim student said the boy was questioned about his patriotism and religious beliefs.

According to court documents, the alleged questioning began after a school employee noted that the boy seemed “sad.” The boy told school employees that things “were not all right at home” and that he was disciplined with a belt, according to court documents.

After nearly two years in federal court, both parties “resolved all claims.”

The lawsuit was dismissed December 14, 2021, with prejudice, meaning the plaintiffs cannot refile the lawsuit.

Both parties agreed to pay their own court costs.