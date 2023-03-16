SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) — It was Sharon’s first-ever St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Thursday, and it turned out better than anticipated.

Organizers of the parade say the turnout was even bigger than expected.

There were firetrucks, candy police and — of course — bagpipes.

There were also lots of pets there, too, because the parade had a charitable focus.

“We felt that was so important. We have four animal charity nonprofits, they’re actually the judges of the parade. We invited people to bring items to help these shelters, and we invited people to bring their pets in costume,” said Sharon city director of downtown development Sherris Moreira.

The parade ended at the Quaker Steak and Lube, where pets were able to get a blessing from Father Adam Trambley