City to inspect Chill Can plant as part of lawsuit

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials with the City of Youngtown have filed court papers requesting to inspect the Chill Can plant.

The city wants to inspect the whole 21-acre project and have access to all parts of the structure, according to court documents.

The inspection of the interior and exterior of the plant is planned for October 1.

City officials want to take pictures and videos of the facility, according to court documents.

The owner of the plant and the city are at odds over money that was given to the project by Youngstown and the agreement that calls for a fully operational facility.

The City of Youngstown has invested $2 million into the project.

The Chill Can plant sits idle on Youngstown’s east side. No cans have been made and no jobs created since ground was broken five years ago.