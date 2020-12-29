City takes ownership of old East Liverpool Motor Lodge property

The former owner offered the building back to the city due to the pandemic and rising construction costs

EAST LIVERPOOL, Ohio (WKBN) – The former East Liverpool Motor Lodge is now owned by the city’s Community Improvement Corporation, according to the Morning Journal.

On Monday night, the board agreed to accept donation of the property on Dresden Avenue.

It was recently valued at $1.75 million.

The property has been owned by ELML Investments since March 2016. They had plans to turn it into an assisted living facility.

ELML Investments said due to the unpredictable nature of the current pandemic and rising construction costs, it decided to offer the building back to the city.

The Community Improvement Corporation has not released its plans for the property yet.