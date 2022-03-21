YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Youngstown is asking for the public’s input on a future road project.

The plan is to resurface more than two miles of Mahoning Avenue from Meridian Road to Glenwood Avenue.

Additional improvements would include drainage repairs, new traffic control signs and curb ramp removal.

Construction could begin in the summer of 2024 and would cost more than $3 million.

People can submit their questions and concerns until Monday, April 21 by calling 330-742-8800 or emailing publicworks@youngstownohio.gov.