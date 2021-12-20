YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Police over the weekend responded to two separate shootings but have not released much information.

About 10:50 p.m. Saturday, officers were called to the 700 block of East LaClede Avenue for a report of a woman who had been shot.

Reports did not give any other information other than to say the woman was taken by ambulance to St. Elizabeth Health Center.

About 2:40 a.m. Sunday, police were called to South and East Lucius avenues for gunfire and when they arrived, they learned that a man had been taken to St. Elizabeth by private vehicle.

Reports said police collected six spent shell casings at the intersection.

No other information was released.