City offers $2,500 reimbursement to Youngstown water line break victims

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - The Youngstown law director offered money to homeowners on Monday who were affected by a waterline break in January.

As many as 14 basements flooded on Youngstown's west side after a water line broke. The city's law director sent out letters to six of them, offering $2,500 per household.

The flooding was on North Wendover Circle in the Kirkmere area. The cost of cleaning up ranged from $10,000 to $20,000, with one person claiming $60,000.

At a meeting Thursday, city councilwoman Lauren McNally was one person who suggested the city could do more. Law Director Jeff Limbian discussed it with Mayor Tito Brown and $2500 was the final decision.

"He doesn't want to see people damaged and unhappy, but, unfortunately, that's all that our financial coffers will permit and frankly, that's all we think we can justify the other citizens of the city," Limbian said.

Homeowners who take the money must also agree not to sue. 27 First News talked with one homeowner on Monday who says he plans to take the city to court.

