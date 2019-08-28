City of Youngstown recognized for honoring veterans

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown is now a Purple Heart City.

There was a special ceremony to mark the moment on Wednesday in Central Square.

The city now honors the service and sacrifice of men and women in uniform, wounded or killed by the enemy while serving to protect Americans’ freedoms.

Paul Brady is with the Military Order of the Purple Heart and says this is very important.

“Mahoning County presently has many veterans, and I think this will help honor the veterans,” he said. “A lot of Purple Heart veterans don’t show their selves, and maybe this will help bring them out. It will be a little therapy for them.”

The Purple Heart has been awarded to an estimated 1.8 million veterans since World War I.