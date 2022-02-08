YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Tuesday night, Youngstown City Council unanimously approved revising its ward lines.

The changes will not take effect until the next city council election.

A 2016 charter amendment calls for the redrawing of the boundaries 180 days following the release of the census data.

The 2020 Census was released on August 12, leaving February 8 as the final day to decide on new ward lines for the city.

One of the largest changes is restoring the Mahoning River as a boundary between the third and fourth wards.

“It was actually government working very successfully together. I’m very proud of my colleagues. We did it without incident and it was just maintenance and adjusting our lines a little bit to make sure that they were fair and it was equal representation as we’re required to do,” said Mike Ray, 4th Ward councilman.

The next step is going over the boundaries with the Mahoning County Board of Elections.

Council plans to have public meetings in the future to let residents know how it will impact them.