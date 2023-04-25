YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Youngstown is hiring an economic development director.

The idea is to help businesses grow, get more people to work and drive development initiatives. The economic development director will work closely with the administrative team as well as local and regional economic development partners and manage multiple projects.

The ideal candidate will be a strong leader with a comprehensive understanding of local economic development processes, including finance, marketing, general business management and public sector financing, according to the city.

Interested candidates are encouraged to visit the City of Youngstown’s website for further information on the position and the application process.

The application deadline is 4 p.m. May 22.