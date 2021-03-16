City of Youngstown completes strategy to improve housing conditions

They'll be addressing nuisance buildings in need of extensive repair and placing the community's needs at the forefront in zoning

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) –– Feedback from over 1,700 residents and stakeholders in the City of Youngstown led to a recently adopted plan to improve overall housing conditions.

Youngstown City Council adopted the plan last week. It’s a strategy to eliminate abandoned properties, regulate properties being rented and encourage residential development.

In a press release, city representatives detailed aspects of the plan developed after rigorous research and local data consumption.

Youngstown State University’s Geography and Urban Regional Studies Program, as well as the Youngstown Neighborhood Development Corporation, contributed to the effort.

They’ll be addressing nuisance buildings in need of extensive repair and placing the community’s needs at the forefront in zoning.