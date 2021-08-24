City of Youngstown asks youth for feedback for American Rescue Funds

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Youngstown asked for feedback from teenagers Tuesday on what they think the American Rescue Funds should be used for.

“We’re hoping today that when our young people show up, that when they speak to the mayor and everybody else that’s gonna be here, that they get their thoughts out, get their concerns out. What they would like to do, activities they would like to see,” said Malik Mostella, community liaison for the Youngstown Police Department.

Youth between the ages of 12 and 18 gathered at the Eugenia Atkinson Recreation Center in Youngstown. In total, there were seven youth in attendance.

They were able to give feedback on things they feel can be improved in the city and things they may benefit from.

“It’s important for young people, because they’re out now. They’re not our future, they’re our now. But we have to engage them to understand how to be involved in the process early,” said Guy Burney, executive director with the Community Initiative to Reduce Violence.

Burney says the city has already held meetings to get feedback from residents but felt it was important to hear from the youth as well.

“It’s going to give them a chance to vision for the future because we have to continue to look toward the future, so we have to hear from them,” Burney said.

Presenters were there talking with the kids, giving them some guidance and taking their questions and their suggestions.

All the suggestions made by the youth will be taken into consideration by the city.

On Thursday, there will be another meeting to hear from adults 19 to 35 on how they feel the city can benefit from the American Rescue Funds and other actions taken in the city. That meeting is open to anyone in that age group and will take place at 5 p.m. at the Boxcar Lounge on Mahoning Avenue.