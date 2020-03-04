City of Warren fires employee, citing theft of funds

Kisha Jackson, who served as the city's events coordinator, was "discharged from employment" on March 3

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – The City of Warren has fired an employee, accusing her of theft in office.

Kisha Jackson, who served as the city’s events coordinator, was “discharged from employment” on March 3, according to a disciplinary letter from the city’s Human Resources department.

An investigation completed by Director of Public Service and Safety Eddie Colbert found that Jackson was guilty of stealing Christmas on the Square funds during her work for the city. The letter did not release further information.

The union has been notified of Jackson’s discharge, per a collective bargaining agreement with the city.

Criminal charges have not been filed at this time.