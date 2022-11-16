Whether they’re of the string variety, icicles or nets, red and white Christmas lights create a classical aesthetic when used indoors or outdoors.

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – The city of Struthers is holding a holiday light contest.

It’s the third Annual Holiday Lights Contest. The contest will run 6 to 9 p.m. Dec. 5 through 13.

Entry into the contest is free, and Struthers residents are able to take part — they just have to meet some requirements:

Open to any Struthers City Schools residence or business.

Submit only one entry per address.

Decorate your home or business for the holidays and enter to win the title along with well deserved bragging rights. Show your hometown pride and your holiday spirit!

Decorations must be completed by Dec. 5.

All city codes and ordinances must be followed.

Entry in the contest is an agreement to allow the city of Struthers to post address publicly on their website and/or social media pages. The City of Struthers will also be allowed to take photos or videos of the decorations.

All entries must be received by completing the google form no later than midnight Dec. 5.

The city will place a reflective neon green marking stick in the corner of properties to identify the participating houses and businesses for the judging process. It asks that these markers remain in place until the end of the contest.

Selected local judges will be looking at the decorations the week of Dec. 5 through 13 during the hours of 6 to 9 p.m. The judges will be looking for the following categories:

Best Overall

1st Place

2nd Place

3rd Place

Griswold Award

Santa’s First Stop

True Meaning of Christmas

Most Spirited Street

Brightest Business

In order to register and fill out the form, visit Struthers’ Facebook page, website or contact the mayor’s office at 330-755-2181 for more information.