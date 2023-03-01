Courtesy of City of Struthers

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) — The city of Struthers is hiring at its Wastewater Treatment Plant.

The city is looking for a utility assistant maintenance man.

Applicants have to pass a civil service test that will be held at 6 p.m. March 16 at Mauthe Park.

Applications are available at Struthers City Hall from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Applicants will also have to get a CDL Class B license within one year of hire.

The salary for the first year is $42,161.60.

Applicants must have a high school diploma or GED.