City of Struthers is getting a new look

It incorporates the city slogan, which remains "The City with Heart in the Heart of it All"

STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN) – Struthers has found a new brand identity, and you’ll notice the look.

For the first time, Struthers has a city logo.

It incorporates the city slogan, which remains “The City with Heart in the Heart of it All.”

Each city department has also gotten its own logo, which will be used on city buildings and vehicles.

Coming soon, you’ll start seeing the street signs change to Struthers red.

“We’re working on a lot of small things that is going to play into the bigger picture here in Struthers. I know one thing we want to work on is our comprehensive plan, so some of these little things that we’re doing now, are bigger things that we’re working towards. It’s just part of the bigger picture here,” said Struthers Mayor Cat Cercone-Miller.

Struthers also has a new website for the city, one that is user friendly and offers as much information as possible to residents.

“We’re getting new things. We’re moving into the new century. We’re all part of this. I want them to all feel like they’re a part of this city, that they have a voice, even with the logos,” Mayor Cercone-Miller said. “We have our main city logo, and then each department has their own, which still plays off the same. I want everybody to feel like they’re a part of this. So yeah, I awn the residents to be as excited as I am.”