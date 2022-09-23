SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – Friday evening in Sharon, preparations were underway for Saturday’s WaterFire Festival.

The 10th annual celebration is back in full swing with two events this year.

This is the first year since 2019 that they will host both their summer and fall events.

On Friday, organizers were getting the bonfires ready and setting up the food court.

On Saturday, the Shenango River will be lit by 55 floating bonfires.

“Having WaterFire here, it’s a pretty big deal because it’s only the second city outside of Providence, Rhode Island to do WaterFire in the United States. To be able to bring this to downtown Sharon to our local community is really big,” said Karen Anderson, operations manager for WaterFire Sharon.

Organizers say they expect between 10,000 and 15,000 people.

Festivities begin at 2 p.m., live music takes the stage at 4:30 p.m. and they light the fires at 7 p.m. Everything wraps up at 11 p.m.