SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon is holding its first Sharon City Business Holiday Display Contest.

The contest begins Monday and runs through Dec. 23. Thirty businesses are participating. Community members are able to vote for their favorite display.

Voting ends at 7 p.m. Dec. 23 . The winning business will be announced online Dec. 24 and will win a $250 gift card to a Sharon business of choice. Four $25 gift cards to the winning business will also be given out randomly to four voters.

Community members can vote and find a list of the participating businesses online, or with a paper ballot that can be picked up at Quaker Steak and Lube on Chestnut Street. The paper ballots can be returned to the same location.