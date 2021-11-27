City of Sharon celebrates Small Business Saturday

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon is recognizing its small businesses on Small Business Saturday.

Shoppers can cross items off their Christmas lists while supporting local businesses during the event, which begins at 10 a.m.

From 10 a.m. to noon, the Christmas Elf will be visiting stores and taking pictures with shoppers.

The elf will also join Santa for the tree lighting at noon. The Sharon High School Chamber Choir will be singing songs of good cheer.

The Grinch will be at Cycle Life Studio on Chestnut Avenue. He will be available for photos from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The studio will have special sales and merchandise available for sale.

The Gifted at Applegate store focuses on offering unique items from local artists and small manufacturers. The store’s owner said they rely on local shoppers as it can be hard to compete with the big box stores and online retailers.

Small Business Saturday specials include:

