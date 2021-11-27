City of Sharon celebrates Small Business Saturday

SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The city of Sharon is recognizing its small businesses on Small Business Saturday.
Shoppers can cross items off their Christmas lists while supporting local businesses during the event, which begins at 10 a.m.
From 10 a.m. to noon, the Christmas Elf will be visiting stores and taking pictures with shoppers.
The elf will also join Santa for the tree lighting at noon. The Sharon High School Chamber Choir will be singing songs of good cheer.
The Grinch will be at Cycle Life Studio on Chestnut Avenue. He will be available for photos from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.
The studio will have special sales and merchandise available for sale.
The Gifted at Applegate store focuses on offering unique items from local artists and small manufacturers. The store’s owner said they rely on local shoppers as it can be hard to compete with the big box stores and online retailers.
Small Business Saturday specials include:
- Thyme in Your Kitchen: Sign up to win a breakfast basket with cookware (retail value of $200). Enjoy refreshments, samples and sales, plus questions and answers with Chef Garron.
- Donna’s Diner: Buy a $25 gift card, get $5 free.
- The Winner: A Mori Lee Bridal Trunk Show event will be held, plus, sign up to win a Fritz and Floyd Prize Basket with coffee mugs, snowman ornament, cookie jar and tumblers.
- Susie’s Home Decor & More: 20% off pink ticket items. Also buy $50 of Dixie Belle paint and receive a gift bag.
- Professional Whites Uniforms: $5 off a purchase of $40 or more in-store.
- Cycle Life Studio: Gift basket giveaway, class specials, and get a photo with the Grinch.
- Gifted at Applegate/Lulu Beans Cafe: Purchase $20 or more at Lulu Beans Cafe and get 10% off Gifted with a receipt, plus giveaway drawings.
- Buhl Mansion Guesthouse & Spa: Buy a $100 Gift Card and get $25 off.