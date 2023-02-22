SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – The City of Sharon celebrated the reopening of the historic riverwalk.

Renovations were needed on the outside of Gilbert’s Risk Solutions building. It took about two years to finish.

In total, more than 10,000 bricks were replaced. ARP money helped pay for part of it.

The company’s president said they’re excited to be part of the downtown beautification.

“This building is the cornerstone in downtown. It sits right on East State Street and the river, and we feel that it was very important to revitalize this building as a total revitalization effort of Sharon,” said Lew Kachulis.

City officials said this piece is part of a potential expansion. They want to create a large riverwalk on the Shenango River. It would go to Moe’s riverwalk, which opened last year.