City of Salem postponing fireworks, canceling summer concerts

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem is the latest community to move its 4th of July fireworks to another date.

The display will now be on Labor Day weekend, depending on the weather.

Also, the Salem Parks Commission decided to cancel its summer concert series this year.

They are usually held at Salem Waterworth Memorial Park, inside the Orashan Memorial Civic Center band shell.

The concerts normally start Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor John Berlin says there is still the possibility of local bands performing later in the summer depending on the status of the pandemic.