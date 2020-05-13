Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
First News on FOX at 10PM
Closings and delays
There are currently 8 active closings. Click for more details.

City of Salem postponing fireworks, canceling summer concerts

Local News

The fireworks display will now be on Labor Day weekend, depending on the weather

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Orashan Memorial Civic Center in Salem

Credit: WKBN

SALEM, Ohio (WKBN) – Salem is the latest community to move its 4th of July fireworks to another date.

The display will now be on Labor Day weekend, depending on the weather.

Also, the Salem Parks Commission decided to cancel its summer concert series this year.

They are usually held at Salem Waterworth Memorial Park, inside the Orashan Memorial Civic Center band shell.

The concerts normally start Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor John Berlin says there is still the possibility of local bands performing later in the summer depending on the status of the pandemic.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com